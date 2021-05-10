Who's the lucky dog? Enter your pup to appear on SC Lottery scratch off

Contest will feature local pet on $2 Happy Pawlidays ticket coming out in Fall 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — How lucky is your puppy?

The South Carolina Education Lottery is seeking a local pup to appear on the seasonal $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off ticket this fall.

Beginning Monday, May 10, through May 23, 2021, South Carolina dog owners are encouraged to submit a photo of their best buddy to sceducationlottery.com.

Photos of 30 dogs will be chosen from the submissions and posted on the Lottery website for the public to vote for their favorites.

The nine dogs with the most votes will be professionally photographed and featured on the Happy Pawlidays scratch-off.

Voting will take place from May 25 through May 31 at sceducationlottery.com

Five lucky dog owners will win a $100 gift card from Chewy.com

The $2 Happy Pawlidays cards will go on sale October 5 and players have a chance to win up to $30,000.

Must be 18 or older and a South Carolina resident to participate in the photo contest. For official rules, photo guidelines and odds, visit sceducationlottery.com/happypawlidays.