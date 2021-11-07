You could win tickets to see Lion King at The Koger Center for the Arts

WLTX is partnering with Disney’s The Lion King to give a lucky winner a chance to win a Family Fun Pack - 4 tickets - to see Disney’s The Lion King.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's a show that has touched the lives of millions. Now, WLTX is partnering with the Lion King to give a winner the chance to see the amazing performance live.

Dubbed the "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" Sweepstakes, winners will get the chance to win a Family Fun Pack, which is four tickets, to see The Lion King at the Koger Center for the Arts on March 25, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Participants can enter beginning on Nov. 7 on the WLTX Facebook Page. The entry period ends on Nov. 12 at 4:59 p.m. ET. A winner and runner-up for the "Can You Feel the Love Tonight Sweepstakes will be announced that day during Friends at 5 on WLTX.