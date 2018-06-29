Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four people were arrested after attempting to bring contraband into a South Carolina prison, according to the SC Department of Corrections.

Officials say the suspects tried to deliver packages of contraband, including cell phones, to inmates at Tyger River Correctional Institution on June 27. One attempt included throwing a package over one of the prison's fences, according to a report.

Suspects and charges include:

Tiffanie Daryel Bradshaw; criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband

Marcus Antwan Hartwell; trespass at a state correctional institution, criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband

Mattiesha Pearl Culbreth; criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband

Nathaniel Reheem Dicks; trespass at a state correctional institution, criminal conspiracy and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband

© 2018 WLTX