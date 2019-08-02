LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — It's a sunny and warm Friday in the Midlands, but some areas may still get some hazy conditions thanks to controlled burns.

Lexington County officials say Dominion Energy are performing prescribed burns on islands at Lake Murray Friday afternoon.

Live in the area around Corley Mill Road or Sunset Boulevard? You may see and smell some smoke throughout the day, according to a tweet by the county.

Another prescribed burn is taking place Friday at Joint Base Charleston' Naval Weapons Station in the Northside Burn Area. The burn began at 10:30 a.m. and is set to continue until 5 p.m.