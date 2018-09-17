Sumter, SC (WLTX) A convicted felon has been arrested and charged with attempted in Sumter.

On Saturday, September 15, Vito Wright of Sumter shot a man in the stomach with a shotgun during an argument at a home on Louella Lane.

The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey and was taken into surgery. No word on his condition.

Wright, who is a convicted felon, and was unable to possess a firearm. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession ofa firearm by a convicted felon.

© 2018 WLTX