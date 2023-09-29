Free community event on Saturday to provide free groceries, children's shoes, family portraits and more

The event will be held rain or shine, while supplies last. All are welcome, and no sign-up or ID is required.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local churches are teaming up with Convoy of Hope to bring help and hope to the Midlands at a free community event on Saturday.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until supplies are gone, is being held at at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia, located at 201 Columbia Mall Blvd, near Columbia Mall.

Attendees can take advantage of free groceries, children's shoes, community services, lunch, gardening supplies, veterans services, family portraits, health services and much more -- all free of charge.

The will also be a Kids' Zone activity area for the kids to enjoy.

