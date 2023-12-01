Money-management and goal setting: How preparation for Girl Scout cookie sales teaches life lessons

From goal setting and money management to public speaking, Troop Leader Tanya Bowman teaches her Girl Scouts life lessons while getting ready to sell cookies.

SUMTER, S.C. — It’s almost time for Girl Scout cookie season. For a lot of troops, the preparation has already begun.

In Sumter, the Girl Scout Troop 2252 American Legion Post 15 is using this busy season to teach life lessons like goal setting and money management.

"I’m happy and I’m also excited," 6-year-old Rheya Schmid smiled. "I’m feeling kinda excited again…I’m excited for…to get people to buy some more cookies."

Schmid's troop leader Tanya Bowman says there’s a lot of preparation that goes into cookie sales

"Just because you see us on the street as a cookie-seller, we’re way beyond that," Bowman laughed.

Bowman tells me that getting ready to sell cookies is an opportunity to teach daisy’s like Rheya valuable life lessons

"The main three keys is courage, confidence and character. We build on all three of those keys," Bowman explained. "I take girls that don’t even talk and then now they’re speaking in front of public. So we take the shyness away from them."

In addition to building confidence and public speaking skills, Bowman also teaches about goal-setting and managing money.

"Like if they want to go somewhere, we say ‘Well, where do you want to go?’" Bowman shared. "So we looked up the price, we figured out how much it was gonna cost, and how many cookies they’re gonna have to sell in order to go on that trip."

Then, they learn about money management as they save toward that goal.

The troop is spending the next few weeks learning these lessons and getting ready for orders.

"You want to buy some cookies, um, next time if you see a Girl Scout stand, you can come get some cookies," Rheya told me.

Even if you don’t want cookies, Bowman explains you can still play a helpful role. By acknowledging the girls and asking what they’re doing, Bowman says it can help further develop their people skills and confidence.

"Walk up to them and say ‘Oh, I see a badge on you. How’d you earn that badge?" she advised. "It’s just neat to watch them grow and it’s very heartwarming to see them grow. I mean it really is."