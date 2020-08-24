The Ministry helps those in Richland County by phone, online and now in person with safety measures in place.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, so does the need for financial support.

Scott Vaughan works with the Cooperative Ministry providing crisis relief like clothing, food and monetary assistance to those in Richland County.

“Since the pandemic was declared Mid-March… we had more than 1500 requests just for financial assistance…. 74 percent of those have indicated that their need is related to COVID” Vaughan said. “There are a lot of hurting people out there… some have tested positive…. These are folks who are hourly employees who are working and all of a sudden they can’t work…. My job has been suspended or I’ve had to stay home with my children…. The pain is real and the need is real.”

The Cooperative Ministry helps by phone, online and now, in person with safety measures in place.

“They can walk up and ring the buzzer on the door and we will meet them and one of our crisis counselors will work with them, practicing social distancing and practicing masking to see if we can get them some help,” Vaughan said.

They’re located at 3821 W. Beltline Blvd in Columbia. To learn more, visit their website or call 803-799-3853.