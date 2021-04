The Columbia Fire Department called the fire "fast-moving"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people suffered minor injuries while escaping from what firefighters say was a fast moving fire that swept through their Columbia.

According to the Columbia Fire Department the 2nd Shift crews responded to the scene on Corbett Street just after 4pm.

The fire left the home and surrounding property significantly damaged. Six people have been left without a home.

There's no word yet on cause or a damage estimate. The fire remains under investigation.