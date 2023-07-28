It's the fourth consecutive year for the championships to be held in Rock Hill.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill is about to become the center of the cornhole world again this week as the American Cornhole League championships return with the lights, cameras, and coverage from ESPN.

The championship, which is back in town for the fourth consecutive year, runs from Saturday, July 29 through Sunday, August 6. A news release from the City of Rock Hill's Parks, Recreation & Tourism department shares it's a chance for local fans to enjoy watching the game and be part of the coverage. The coverage also aligns well with recent moves by the league; the department said in 2021, the ACL moved its headquarters and manufacturing site to Rock Hill, while also establishing permanent courts for recreation and social activity.

The championship promises more than $700,000 in payouts and 30 events according to the department. Many events will air on ESPN or on the CBS Sports Network.

Some events during the championship will require tickets. Click here for more information.

Part of the ESPN coverage during the week includes ESPN8: The Ocho, which returns to Rock Hill for the second year in a row on Friday, August 4. The department said The Ocho will offer 17 hours of unique sports events on ESPN2, all happening at Manchester Meadows and the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. The top-level events for 11 sports are set to be featured that day and open to the public, except for the SuperHole IV Championship.

Additionally, fans can enjoy a Fan Fest experience at Manchester Meadows with food vendors, music, kid's activities, and an adult Big Wheels course. Ocho events at Manchester Meadows are free to attend.

The following events will be part of The Ocho coverage on August 4. Events listed with SEC are happening at the Sports & Events Center, while events with MM listed are happening at Manchester Meadows:

9 AM - Extreme Axe & Knife Games at the Sports & Event Center (SEC)

10 AM - Omegaball Women's Invitational at Manchester Meadows (MM)

11 AM - 2023 BullShooter Invitational Shootout (SEC)

Noon - Omegaball Men's Invitational at Manchester Meadows (MM)

1 PM - Professional Cuesports League (SEC)

2 PM - TurfWars Invitational: Adult Kickball Championship (MM)

3 PM - The Ocho Show (SEC)

4 PM - 2023 NWLA Wiffleball All-Stars (MM)

5 PM - Major League Table Tennis (SEC)

6 PM - 2023 Slippery Stairs (MM)

7 PM - Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship (SEC)

8 PM - Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship (SEC) continues

10 PM - Pillow Fight Championship (SEC)