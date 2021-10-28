Coroner again pleading for answers in death of beloved Columbia educator

After weeks with few, if any, answers in the death of 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson, Coroner Naida Rutherford is hoping someone will step forward.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office is again requesting the public's help in solving the homicide of a 94-year-old retired educator and well-known face among the community.

A spokesperson for the coroner's office released a call for help on Thursday, many weeks after the day Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her Calhoun Street home.

Since Sept. 18, authorities, including the coroner's office, have been searching for answers to the death of someone who had given so much of her life to the community.

"She was a respected educator for many decades in our community and we’re asking that if you saw anyone again near the home or on the premises that you reach out," Coroner Naida Rutherford said in Thursday's statement.

Rutherford added that the case has largely gone cold, but her office believes someone likely saw something that could help solve the case.

"The area near this address is a well-traveled area by foot and by car and we’re just asking that if you know anything, please reach out," she said.

Atkinson's death was first announced to the community on Sept. 23 in hopes that they could help find the person responsible for her death. Authorities had said previously that a relative had called 911 after finding her deceased.

And while the office never elaborated on exactly what caused her death, the coroner declared it a homicide.

Neighbors remembered her fondly, with one describing her as a "nice lady" during an interview with News19 and another adding that she had heard "lovely things about her."

Atkinson had a long career as an educator in Columbia, earning her bachelor's degree in 1946 and eventually becoming a professor at Allen University where she taught English from 1952 to 1985.

A descendent of activist Celia Mann, she was also said to be instrumental in preserving the historic Mann-Simons House on Richland Street.