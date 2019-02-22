CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner's office in Charleston County has released the sketch of an unidentified man in hopes someone will recognize him.

The man was found dead in Cooper River in Charleston County on January 7, according to the Post and Courier.

He is described as being a black male age 18-35, 6 feet tall weighing 185 pounds. No scars, tattoos or birthmarks were located, and he has no missing teeth or dental work.

A cause of death was not provided by the office at this time.

If you have any information about someone fitting the man's description, call the coroner’s office at 843-746-4030.