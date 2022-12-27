Fire in Lower Richland leads to coroner being called to the scene

The first firefighters to arrive found the home already burning heavily and began to attack the fire from the outside.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation.

According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the crews responded to the 7800 block of Tradd Street around 7:30 a.m. to a reported house fire.

The first firefighters to arrive found the home already burning heavily and began to attack the fire from the outside. They were eventually able to get inside and bring the fire under control.

According to the fire department, one person had been able to make it out of the fire and was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. However, firefighters located another person while searching the home.