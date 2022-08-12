Inmate death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center confirmed by coroner, county officials

Few details about the death have been made available at this time and the deceased has not been identified.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation.

No details regarding the cause or manner of death have been released and the coroner's office said the inmate's name hasn't been released as authorities continue working to find family members.

News19 has requested additional information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department which the coroner's office said is also involved in the investigation.

This is the second reported death at the detention center in 2022 with the first being 27-year-old Lason Butler. His death spurred a federal lawsuit claiming unsanitary conditions and negligence contributed to his death.