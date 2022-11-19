Coroner identifies body found in Saluda County on Saturday afternoon

The coroner's office is investigating with assistance from the Saluda County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Ridge Spring man after his body was found on Saturday.

According to a statement from the coroner, the body was found near a pond in the Monetta area at some point in the afternoon. Authorities have identified the deceased as Zonnie T. Cyrus.

No details regarding a possible cause or how the body was found have been released. The coroner's office did not say how long the body may have been in the location.

The death is still under investigation by the coroner with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.