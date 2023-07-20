Coroner identifies human remains found in Lexington County

A resident found the remains in a creek in late May.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has officially identified human remains found months ago as a New York man.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said remains found on May 25 in a small creek along Lockner Road belong to 30-year-old Dylan Frances Hughes. Fisher said authorities had notified Hughes' family.

Many details, such as the cause and manner of Hughes' death, are still under investigation.

The coroner's office first called on the public for help on June 1 after a resident reported finding the remains in the 800 block of Lockner Road at a Columbia address in Lexington County. The coroner's office verified the skeletal remains belonged to a person and called in anthropologist Bill Stevens to assist the coroner and Columbia Police Department in finding additional clues.

The findings revealed that the deceased was a white or Hispanic man between 30 and 45 who was between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. In addition to information regarding healed past injuries and dental fillings, authorities also found a tattoo on the skin from an upper arm and bicep with the word DAD included and possibly another word above.

The coroner's office released that information along with the picture of the tattoo and a black Brahma boot found at the scene. In an update, Fisher thanked the community for leads and tips that helped investigators determine who the remains belonged to.