Coroner identifies man whose body was recovered from Lake Murray

The man's cause of death is still pending.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Gaston man recovered from Lake Murray a week earlier.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 43-year-old Jonathan Lee Shealy was found submerged in an area of the lake near Dawn Island Trail on the Chapin side on July 27. Fisher said the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Diver Team recovered Shealy's body around 7:30 p.m. that day.