Coroner identifies man whose body was recovered from Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Gaston man recovered from Lake Murray a week earlier.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 43-year-old Jonathan Lee Shealy was found submerged in an area of the lake near Dawn Island Trail on the Chapin side on July 27. Fisher said the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Diver Team recovered Shealy's body around 7:30 p.m. that day.
An autopsy was performed on July 29 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and an official cause of death is still pending. The Lexington County Coroner's Office and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are investigating the death.