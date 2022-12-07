Coroner identifies man killed in police chase on Shop road

The man was accused of stealing about $3,000 in tools from a Cayce business.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office released the identity of the man killed in a police chase crash Monday afternoon.

He was 44-year-old William Bowie, from Newberry.

On Monday, police say officers spotted the wanted vehicle along Charleston Highway and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver sped away.

That was at 3:45 pm.

Police say they pursued the vehicle for 15 miles.

That pursuit went from I-26, to I-77 at Bluff Road. From Bluff Road, the chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Pineview and Shop Roads.

There, the highway patrol says the suspect vehicle struck two other vehicles. Bowie was killed on impact.

The other drivers were not seriously injured.

Dwayne Moritz owns Fleet Truck Repair in Cayce. His business was the one that Bowie is suspected to have stolen from.

Sunday night, police say vehicles in his business’s lot were targeted and tools were stolen from vehicles.

“Off and on yeah it comes. And we’ll get hit once in a while, especially in this economy. And we got hit, in the last week and a half we got hit several times.”

“Tools that you work with in business are higher brand and so probably in the neighborhood of what he stole, he got away with was $3000, 3500 dollars.”

Cayce Police says cameras in the business’ lot, gave them an idea of a suspect vehicle.