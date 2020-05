COLUMBIA, S.C. — The driver who was killed in a car crash on Sunday night has been identified.

Johnny Dickerson, 67, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Mountain Brook Drive and Leesburg Road in Columbia.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department continue to work this case.