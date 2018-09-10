Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 Sunday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 27-year-old Jared Whitman Campbell died at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

Fisher said the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Interstate 20 East near mile marker 59, which is between the exits for Sunset Boulevard and Augusta Road.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

