An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell earlier this week, now an investigation is underway.

The inmate, 52-year-old Isaac Starke, died from asphyxiation due to ligature strangulation, according to the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Starke was found in his cell at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia on January 6. He reportedly died at the scene.

Online records show Starke was serving time for criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges out of Aiken County.

An investigation into the incident continues.