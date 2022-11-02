Deliveries to campus of flowers, balloons and food are not allowed, CCISD says. Some schools had also initially asked students to not exchange candy or cards.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD says students will still be allowed to exchange candy and cards at elementary and middle schools this Valentine's Day despite social media posts from one middle school saying that was not allowed.

However, no CCISD campus will open its doors for any deliveries. That means high school sweethearts will need to make other arrangements to send things like flowers, balloons, or chocolates.

Initially, Grant Middle School said no to candy, as well. But CCISD later asked the school to update its post and clarify that position to be in line with CCISD policy.

CCISD tells 3News that cards and candy are still allowed at elementary and middle schools. It is double-checking its policy at high schools.

Deliveries are not allowed on any CCISD campus. Carroll High School explained that decision in a Facebook that the school district confirmed is correct.

Tiger families, With Valentine's Day around the corner, I would like to remind everyone that deliveries will not be... Posted by Mary Carroll High School on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Student's may still purchase Candygrams from their school to be sent to friends, if the school is offering them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.