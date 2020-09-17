Columbia prisons officer dies after testing positive for the coronavirus

The officer was assigned to work at Broad River Correctional.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina correctional officer has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Correctional Officer Dante Reaves-Bey, 57, was last at work at Broad River Correctional Institution on Aug. 12.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 24 and died on September 12 after testing positive for COVID-19.

This is the second staff death associated with COVID-19. “We are lifting up this officer and his family in prayer,” said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections. “I offer them my deepest condolences.”

On September 14, 360 offenders and 59 staff members at Broad River have tested positive for COVID19.

Of those, 333 offenders and 33 staff are active cases; 21 offenders and 26 staff members have recovered.

SCDC, with 16,212 offenders, has had 1,993 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide.