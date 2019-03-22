SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One Sumter County woman's grocery trip was allegedly covered by a counterfeit check.

Donna Chavis Nutter, 43, is charged with forgery with a value less than $10,000.

Deputies say Nutter used a counterfeit check to purchase $481.98 worth of goods from a grocery store on the 1400 block of South Guignard Parkway on March 15.

She also reportedly received some money during the transaction.

Nutter was later caught on video surveillance and identified by police in Manning. They say she is responsible for a similar crime in the Manning area.

Bond was set $7,500 after Nutter was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.