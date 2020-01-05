COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents should expect delays in services provided by Richland County’s Register of Deeds Office.

Employees are working to process a backlog after the office closed for several days in response to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The office closed April 17-23 for cleaning and other precautionary measures.

No employee has tested positive for the virus.

The Register of Deeds, which records all real estate transactions in the County, scaled back its workforce to essential personnel when County facilities closed to the public and nonessential staff March 20.

Delays in processing requests are anticipated until the County resumes normal operations.

To contact the Register of Deeds, email customerservice.rod@richlandcountysc.gov.

Residents also may contact the Ombudsman's Office at 803-929-6000 or ombudsman@richlandcountysc.gov.