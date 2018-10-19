Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Deputies from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office arrested Clinton Warren Beebe, 38, and his wife Peggy Danielle Laforte Beebe, 30, Friday morning in connection to the Dec. 2016 murder of Adam Ray Davis.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said that Davis' murder case was "was without a doubt the most extensively investigated case at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office since I have been sheriff. It took more time than we wanted it to take, but we wanted it to be done right so we were thorough. No stone was left unturned.”

On Dec. 30, 2016, Adam Davis was reported missing to the Bethune Police Department after he did not show up for work. On jan. 4, 2017, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office assumed responsibility of the case and investigators began interviewing possible witnesses and gathering evidence. Officers determined that Davis' disappearance was the result of foul play.

In March 2017, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter containing a set of coordinates that led investigators to a wooded area in Lee County. After searching the area, a cadaver dog alerted on a disturbed area. Forensic officers from SLED were called to the secured area and recovered what turned out to be the body of Adam Ray Davis.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office investigators continued working the case and gathering evidence, eventually leading investigators to two persons of interest.

In Oct. 2018, arrest warrants were issued for Clinton and Peggy Beebe, charging them with the murder of Adam Davis.The Beebe's are currently detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Peggy Beebe has no previous arrests; Clinton Beebe has an arrest record that includes manufacturing drugs, public disorderly conduct, simple possession of marijuana, simple assault, assault of a high and aggravated nature, and DUI.

