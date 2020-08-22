Couple celebrates 50 years, hold book signing in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple is celebrating 50 years together, and the publication of their new book.
The couple signed some copies of their book, "The Will to Win, Triumph Over Tragedy," Saturday morning in Warner Robins.
The book details their lives before they met and the love they share.
"As you could imagine, it's pretty remarkable being able to write a book about your life and now be able to share it with people. It's just a fun event that we have made it this long together," Ernie Hodge said.