Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) — A Lugoff couple is dead after an accident on their way in to work in Columbia Sunday morning.

Nicholas P. Kicklighter, 26, from Jefferson, Georgia, and Jennalee D. Hodge, 27, from Sarasota, Florida were killed on their way in to work at a Dunkin Donuts in Columbia Sunday morning, according to Kershaw County coroner David West. West says the couple was living in Lugoff.

Kershaw County 9-1-1 says it received a call around 6:16 a.m. Sunday reporting the accident. Officials say the head on crash happened on Fort Jackson Road, near the intersection of White Pond Road in Lugoff.

Officials say Kicklighter was driving west toward Columbia, with Hodge as a passenger, when another vehicle heading east toward Lugoff crossed the center line, hitting them head on. Kicklighter and Hodge were pronounced dead at the scene around around 6:50 a.m., according to West.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

© 2018 WLTX