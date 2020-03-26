FOREST ACRES, S.C. — How do you plan for friends and neighbors to celebrate your daughter's twelfth birthday when social distancing prevents gatherings or getting much closer than six feet away from each other?

A Columbia couple got creative to celebrate while also practicing social distancing amid coronavirus concerns in South Carolina.

Stephen and Laura Oliver decided throw a surprise "drive-by birthday parade" for their daughter Jackie.

Stephen Oliver

On Wednesday evening, friends and neighbors drove by their Forest Acres home in cars, trucks and golf carts to wish Jackie a happy birthday, complete with honking, cheering, singing and a lot of love.

"We're just trying to make it as special for her as possible," her father said.