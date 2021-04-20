Couple walks across America to end in Myrtle Beach

Grace Nesseth and Matt Grooms started their journey out of Huntington Beach, California on October 2nd. They plan to finish their cross-country walk in Myrtle Beach.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A California couple has been walking across America to raise awareness and money for a nonprofit.

Grace Nesseth and Matt Grooms started their journey out of Huntington Beach, California, on October 2nd. They plan to finish their cross-country walk on May 1st in Myrtle Beach.

Grooms got the idea to walk across the country after reading a book and thought it would be cool to have it as their next adventure.

"We're about 27,000 miles in. I think we have right around 150 miles left," said Grooms.

"We're raising money and awareness for a 501(c)3 nonprofit called Time in a Bottle that cleans home for children battling life-threatening illnesses for free," said Nesseth.

Time in a bottle provides house cleaning services to families battling cancer, undergoing chemo therapy, or any other terminal illness so they can spend all the time they can making memories.

"My mom actually started it when my brother had cancer when he was 11. He's okay now, but she started a cleaning company and then wanted to find a way to give back to the community so she started Time in a Bottle."

So far, they've been able to raise around $60,000. They hope to raise $75,000 by the time they finish their walk on May 1st.

The couple has gone through many states and seen so many places. They say one thing they take away from the trip is how great people are.

"There's been so many good people out there that have made our trip so easy. Some people think it's been hard, and there's been challenging days, challenging parts, but we've had so much support from so many people," Grooms explained.

The couple hopes others will look around themselves and find joy in the things and people around them.

"It feels good. Even though we're more tired, we definitely have that extra excitement of being in the last state.

South Carolina has been incredible," Nesseth said. "People are honking, waving out their windows, pulling over and saying hey, clapping. It really feels like it's the end."

After going though Columbia, they'll walk through Sumter, Turbeville, Lake City, Conway and end in Myrtle Beach.