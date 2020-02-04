CAMDEN, S.C. — When dealing with the loss of a family member or loved one it can already be a difficult time, but now with COVID-19 even the grieving process has changed.

Funerals are now limited or are being postponed.

On Wednesday night, the city of Camdens Fire Chief John Bowers along with other fire fighters honored the life of 91-year-old Jimmie Mayer's.

"To honor him was certainly an honor for us," said Bowers.

Jimmie Mayer was a long time member of the fire department and passed away at his nursing home facility April 1.

"Jimmie was the type of person if he was part of an organization he was going to be all in," Bowers said.

Because funerals guidelines are changing due to COVID-19, Bowers decided to honor him in a unique way.

"Because of the unique circumstances with COVID-19 and funerals not so much being recommended we didn't know exactly how this thing was going to play out," Bowers said. "We thought it might be a good idea to do some type of procession, so very quickly we put together, we probably had about 20 vehicles involved in the procession so we led Jimmie's body in the funeral car from the nursing home, we made a loop into Camden, and made a pass by the fire station where our guys were on duty with our red lights, and then went to the funeral home."

Bowers said this was their way to say goodbye and pay their respects to Jimmie.

"This is quite the honor for him, we can't or we are afraid we won't be able to do a traditional service so we were able to do what we could," Bowers said.

Robbie Powers, the owner of powers funeral home in Lugoff said each day they are having to make changes to how the proceed with services.

"It's been quite the bit of adjustment for families because they want to go ahead and pay tribute and respect to their loved ones, but yet they do understand that the cautions that need to be taken in doing so because nobody wants to get this virus, and we don't want this to spread at anyone's celebrations," Powers said.

Powers said they are having to scale back services to a private family graveside gathering or they are waiting until a later date to hold memorial services.

"They started by saying need to minimize groups to fifty, then ten, and now no more than three, and when you are trying to plan things you have to adapt to the changes and make sure you are following guidelines," Powers said.