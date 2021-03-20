How COVID-19 impacted farm-to-table operations in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When you've prepared food at home or gone out for a meal during the pandemic, local farmers and chefs worked hard to prepare it.
This farm-to-table operation hasn't been easy during the past year.
For that reason, News 19 wanted to learn more about the struggles and resilience of Midlands farmers and restaurant owners throughout the pandemic.
This is the kick-off to a special series where we take a closer look at the journeys of eight people who help put food on our table.
Participating in our series are:
- Nat Bradford, Owner and Operator of Bradford Family Farm
- Porter Barron, Owner and Pitmaster of The War Mouth Restaurant
- Rhett Elliott, Chef and Owner of The War Mouth Restaurant
- Bonita Clemons of Carolina Vegetable Co-Op
- Sarah Simmons, CEO of CITY GRIT Hospitality Group which operates City Grit Catering, SmallSUGAR, Il Focolare Pizzeria and Non-profit Feed the City
- Jason Roland, Owner and Operator of Organically Roland
- Larry Harris, President of Carolina Vegetable Co-Op and Harris Farms, LLC
- Brittney Miller, Owner and Operator of Manchester Farms Quail
Future episodes are set to be released in the upcoming weeks.