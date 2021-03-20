How COVID-19 impacted farm-to-table operations in the Midlands

News 19 sat down with a group of Midlands land stewards and restaurant owners to learn more about their journeys since March 2020.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When you've prepared food at home or gone out for a meal during the pandemic, local farmers and chefs worked hard to prepare it.

This farm-to-table operation hasn't been easy during the past year.

For that reason, News 19 wanted to learn more about the struggles and resilience of Midlands farmers and restaurant owners throughout the pandemic.

This is the kick-off to a special series where we take a closer look at the journeys of eight people who help put food on our table.

Participating in our series are: