COVID-19 survivor encourages other survivors to donate plasma

COVID-19 survivors can donate every seven days for up to three months. Up to four plasmas can be donated each time, and each could potentially save a life.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local COVID-19 survivor is now helping others fight the virus by donating plasma, and he's encouraging others to do the same.

In March, 73-year-old Jim Dillard tested positive for COVID-19. After learning he and his wife may have been exposed, several days later he noticed he had a fever.

"I thought I had a stomach bug," Dillard said. "At that time, that was not symptom. Three days later, I'm not feeling well. I was burning up. My worst symptom was I felt like a train had run over me. I had no energy."

Dillard then called EMS and was taken to the hospital.

"We drive out of my driveway, which is kind of a sloping circular, and that's the first time I had some fear," Dillard said.

He was sent home and said it took him about a month to fully recover. His wife also tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully had no symptoms.

Several months later, in May, Dillard received a phone call asking him if he would consider donating plasma, and he did.

Prisma Health Infectious Disease Physician Divya Ahuja said it is important for survivors to consider donating plasma.

Prisma Health is participating in a national investigational treatment to test the effectiveness of blood plasma in severe or critically-ill COVID-19 patients. Learn more here: https://t.co/QdHbQnvL8b — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) April 15, 2020

"We are still in short supply of plasma, and, although the benefits are not totally clear, the downsides are very few," Ahuja said. "So, anyone who survives should donate. If they know relatives, friends, neighbors, you can save lives."

As for Dillard, he said he is thankful he was able to give.

"It feels great to know you contributed a small measure of someone's recovery you don't know," Dillard said.

Ahuja said people can donate every seven days for up to three months. Each time a survivor can donate up to four plasmas, and each could potentially save a life.