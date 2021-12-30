COVID-related child hospitalizations on the rise in South Carolina

MUSC reports there are currently five children in the hospital with COVID-19. It says it hasn't seen this many child COVID-related hospitalizations since October.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Medical professionals across the country are seeing a surge in pediatric hospitalizations. In the Midlands of South Carolina, hospitals like the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are reporting similar trends.

MUSC reported that there are currently five children in the hospital with COVID-19. Authorities there said they hadn't seen this many child COVID-related hospitalizations since October.

“When you look at the data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, South Carolina is consistently throughout the pandemic, been in the top 10 of those," said Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack. "In other words, higher percentage of children and higher case counts."

DHEC reported 21% of COVID cases are reported in adolescents ages 19 and younger. It also reported that Black children have double the hospitalization rate of their white counterparts. MUSC reported that out of the 300 child COVID cases it has had since the beginning of the pandemic, not a single patient was vaccinated.

“The caveat to that is, of course, that about half of those have been ineligible based on their age at the time that they presented with illness," said Dr. Mack.

DHEC reports the average age for child hospitalizations is 9-and-a-half years. Dr. Mack said a lot of misinformation has been spreading about the vaccines surrounding concerns about their effect on a child's development.

She said that there is no evidence proving that is true and that the vaccine is proven to be effective.