A year of the pandemic: How COVID-19 impacted Bowman

News 19 asked Bowman residents how the pandemic has changed the town.

BOWMAN, S.C. — It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a global pandemic. News 19 asked Bowman residents what changed during that time.

"The pandemic is still going on," said Julia Thomas. "Some people are still wearing masks, while others are not. Other than that, the people in town are friendly."

"The pandemic hurt Bowman a lot because this is a small area," said John Wesley Felks.

Felks took over his father's dry-cleaning business, Bowman Cleaners, which has been in the middle of Bowman for more than 40 years. Felks says his business is starting to pick up again after it took a major hit at the beginning of the pandemic.

"We would at least see about 400 to 500 people a week," Felks said. "When the pandemic started, it dropped down to 10 to 15 people a week. It's now picked up about 30 percent."

Bowman's mayor, Patsy Rhett, says the town is being put in a position to bounce back. However, she is urging residents to say vigilant with COVID-19 precautions.