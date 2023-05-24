I-26 traffic flowing again after crash, backup

The crashes both happened Wednesday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Separate crashes on both Interstate 26 and Interstate 20 near Columbia made for a frustrating commute home Wednesday afternoon.

The Interstate 26 crash was in the westbound lanes about a half mile from Exit 111, which is the US 1 exit that takes drivers to either Lexington or back toward Columbia. As of 6:15 p.m. traffic was backed up almost to the I-26/I-77 interchange.

At one point all lanes were blocked all lanes have since reopened. It's not yet clear what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

A crash on Interstate 20 also cleared up but was in the westbound lanes near Broad River Road just before the I-26 interchange. Traffic cameras showed backups for about a mile