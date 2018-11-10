A WLTX viewer sent us photos and videos showing crawfish walking around their yard and driveway. They say the animals are crawling all around their neighborhood at Lake Murray.

Peggy Breeland and her son Anderson say they woke up to find the crawfish in their yard this morning as Tropical Storm Michael made its way through the Midlands.

Breeland tells News19 the wind pushed the water ashore and forced the crawfish on the land. The family says a few of them even made it into their garage.

