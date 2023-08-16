Interim jail director to stay on as agency head at Alvin S. Glenn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The interim director of the Richland County jail has been promoted to the director of the county agency.
Richland County government announced on Tuesday that Crayman Harvey would keep the top job at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The county said that Harvey has nearly 20 years of experience in criminal justice and law enforcement. He also has a master's degree in criminal justice and a bachelor's degree in psychology.
