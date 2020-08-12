'Create Opportunity Columbia' program to create, train software engineers

The program's goal is to create a 'talent pipeline' to increase the number and diversity of software engineers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Leaders from Richland County, the City of Columbia, Midlands Technical College, along with other corporate entities have partnered to launch Create Opportunity Columbia, an initiative to train people from non-technical backgrounds to become software engineers.

The training and recruiting program is trying to create a 'talent pipeline' to increase the number and diversity of software engineers, according to a statement from the group. It will also help meet local demand in the technology industry.

Those who wish to enter the program must go through an aptitude-based screening to identify the applicant's ability to become a successful software engineer. The test takes approximately 90 minutes to complete. No prior education, knowledge, or experience is required. Individuals accepted into the program will undergo an intense, six-month training followed by a two-year, paid software development apprenticeship with local employers.

Richland County and the City of Columbia are providing $65,000 in funding for the program.

“Richland County is committed to fostering diverse, equitable and inclusive opportunities for our citizens and employers,” said Paul Livingston, Richland County Council Chair. “We are excited to have Create Opportunity as a community partner to further those values and benefit the region’s technology sector.”

The partnership is also shared with Catalyte, a national leader in workforce data science. Catalyte is providing the initial screening, tech infrastructure, curriculum and data for the program.

“We know that there is a wellspring of untapped technology talent in the Midlands region,” said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte. “With our talent transformation technology, combined with the knowledge, expertise and reach of trusted, local partners, we know that we can do here in Columbia what we have across the country for 20 years: produce high-potential developers, from any background, who will help local businesses and government agencies shine on the national and international stages.”

According to the statement, Create Opportunity Columbia’s mission aligns with local economic development objectives.

“The City of Columbia is excited about the opportunities this program brings to our citizens and for economic growth in the region,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “Building a sustainable pipeline of local, motivated and diverse software engineers provides a competitive advantage to attracting and retaining employers in the area.”

Midlands Technical College (MTC) is the program partner for the 26-week training that will prepare participants for a two-year apprenticeship.