Crews battling fire at Newberry County landfill

Traffic maps don't show the smoke impacting traffic in the area.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews are working with water and machinery to put out a fire at the landfill in Newberry County that's sent smoke throughout the area on Sunday evening.

Friendly Fire Department and Newberry Rescue are on the scene in the area of Highway 34 and I-26 attempting to put the fire out.

In the meantime, Friendly Fire took to Facebook to let neighbors in the area know what was causing the smell of smoke in the area and assured them that crews work working to get it under control.