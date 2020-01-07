Crews begin working on Gibson Road in Lexington

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the problem is not with a sinkhole but a hole forming on the bridge

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Crews began work on Tuesday to help repair Gibson Road in Lexington.

Gibson Road is located right by Gibson Pond Park and just outside of Downtown Lexington.

While the Lexington Police Department referred the issue was due to a "massive sink hole," the South Carolina Department of Transportation says that is not the case but they are working to resolve the issue.

Right now the 200 block is closed except for local traffic.

Patrick Montgomery, who lives nearby, says he noticed the road was closed when he was going to dinner on Monday. He's happy it turned out to not be a sinkhole.

"We do enjoy the fact that having the detention center and the sheriff's department right here, there's a lot of official vehicles that go past on all hours of the day and night," said Montgomery. "That's good for safety and security however it's been kind of a pain in the butt to have all these cars going by all the time but right now without no traffic is quite nice. I'm sure with all the cars cutting through as a short cut, now they'll have to find other ways to go-through."

Montgomery says he's optimistic it will be fixed soon.

"I sure hope that the project does get done. I know that the Mayor of Lexington has been very responsive, not only to Gibson Pond but also to the bridge. We have full-faith it will be done soon."