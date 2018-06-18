Firefighters responded to a fire at California Dreaming in Columbia Sunday night.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins with the Columbia Fire Department says the fire was believed to have started shortly after 10 p.m. Jenkins says the fire appears to have started in the attic and smoke came through vents.

The restaurant was in the process of closing when the fire broke out, Jenkins says. A few remaining customers and all of approximately 20 employees were evacuated safely, according to Jenkins and a California Dreaming employee who spoke with News 19.

Jenkins says they don't believe there is any significant damage to the main dining area of the restaurant.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Jenkins told News 19 crews were continuing to work through smoke in the attic to confirm the fire did not spread. "We still have not called this 'under control' because we want to make sure that this fire did not spread downward in the vent area as well," Jenkins said.

As of 11:20 p.m., crews were still on the scene.

