Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Rescue crews are searching for a missing small plane off the coast of Charleston.

The FAA said Thursday night that a Piper PA-31 aircraft was missing about 100 miles southeast of the city. Multiple media outlets in Charleston say the plane was last heard from around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

WCBD-TV reports the plane took off from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, South Carolina, and was on its way to the Bahamas. Andrews is a small town about 62 miles northwest of Charleston.

The plane has twin propeller engines made for civilian use. It can seat anywhere from five to seven passengers, not included the pilot or co-pilot.

The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the search, and will alert the FAA once the plane is located, the agency said. The FAA told media sites they can't confirm the registration or owners of the plane until it's found.

