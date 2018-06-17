After searching into the evening using sonar equipment, dive crews with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) have suspended the search for a Lake Murray drowning victim for the night, according to SCDNR officials. The search is expected to resume around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded to 1602 Marina Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a possible drowning incident at the marina. Witnesses told deputies a 40-year old man jumped into the water and did not resurface.

SCDNR was called to assist with search and recovery efforts and is is leading the underwater recovery, deputies say.

Capt. Robert McCullough with SCDNR confirmed dive crews responded to an area near the Lake Murray Marina. Calling it a "boat fatality," McCullough said a man went "in the water and has not come back up." The call came in to SCDNR around 1 p.m., McCullough said.

Officials say a group of friends was enjoying the afternoon on the lake and decided to take a swim as they pulled into the marina area. Three friends went into the water but two of them soon realized the third friends was nowhere to be found. The incident happened in about 60 feet of water, according to officials.

