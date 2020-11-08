ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that five states have been removed from New York’s 14-day quarantine travel list.
The states that have been removed from the 14-day mandatory quarantine travel list are:
- Alaska
- New Mexico
- Ohio
- Rhode Island
- Washington
On the contrary, three new states/territories have been added to the list:
- Hawaii
- South Dakota
- Virgin Islands
"Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts - we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to the travel advisory,” said Governor Cuomo.
Below is the full, updated travel advisory list:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin