Darlington, SC (WLTX) A curfew is in effect for Darlington county.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis and all Darlington County municipalities have implemented a curfew to be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. throughout Darlington County. The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

This curfew applies to all except first responders, those travelling to and from work, and medical emergencies.

Other curfews in the area:

City of Bennettsville--starting at 8 p.m. and going until 7 a.m. from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

City of Conway--Starting at 7 pm and going until 7 a.m. this will remain in place until further notice.

Florence County--Beginning on Friday a curfew is in place from 8 p.m to 7 a.m

Horry County--Curfew in place from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. every day until further notice.

City of Myrtle Beach--Curfew in place from 10 p.m to 6 a.m.. This curfew does not apply to law enforcement, emergency personnel, medical staff going to and from work, and emergency recovery crews.

North Myrtle Beach--Curfew in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice

Surfside Beach--Curfew is in place from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. and will stay in effect until further notice.

© 2018 WLTX