Here's why traffic is backing up on Spears Creek near I-20

Emergency crews are blocking lanes while the problem is resolved.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A damaged natural gas line in northeast Richland County could cause some problems from people driving home from work Monday afternoon.

The Columbia Fire Department says the cut line is at Spears Creek Church Road at Liberty Church Drive. That's less than a miles off Interstate 20 at the Spears Creek Road exit.

Fire officials said a crew working in the area hit a six-inch gas line around noon. There are no known health concerns that emergency crews are passing along and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters did not give an exact timetable on when the problem could be fixed but said it may take some time to resolve. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for their commutes home.

This is a developing story. WLTX will have more updates when they become available.