Missing Orangeburg teen didn't come home from work at McDonald's, police say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Officers say Dakota James Glisson last spoke to his mother around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He was last seen wearing his McDonald's uniform but did not return from his job.

Glisson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a black GMC Envoy.

He has been entered into a national missing persons database.