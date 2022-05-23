x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Orangeburg teen didn't come home from work at McDonald's, police say

He was last seen wearing his McDonald's uniform but did not return from his job.
Credit: Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety
Dakota Glisson

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Officers say Dakota James Glisson last spoke to his mother around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He was last seen wearing his McDonald's uniform but did not return from his job. 

Glisson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.  He is believed to be driving a black GMC Envoy. 

He has been entered into a national missing persons database. 

Anyone with information on where he may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety dispatch at 803-534-2812.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

This is how your rain forecast is made