Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers accused of using public money for herself

Myers is accused of using public money to pay for trips, gifts, and bills.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers has been indicted by a state grand jury on accusations she used county funds for personal use, including a trip to Greece as well as hotel rooms, gifts for friends and family, and personal bills.

The indictments were announced Friday by the South Carolina Attorney General's office. Myers, who's served as vice-chair of the council, faces 24 counts, including misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000) and use of campaign funds for personal expense.

The indictment alleges Myers used her Richland County purchasing card for personal expenses including travel, eating, and gifts to people. Prosecutors claim she then provided "false and inconsistent" explanations for the expenditures to conceal a link between those expenses and legitimate expenses.

In one case, they claim she flew to Greece and used the money to pay for many of the expenses over there.

The indictment also claims she also flew her and her family to Northern Illinois University where her nephew went to school. There were also trips to Georgia, the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, according to prosecutors.

The indictment says she also paid for goods purchases from Sam's Club, Staples, Verizon, Barnes & Noble, and a personal phone repair bill.

The indictment also claims she wrote a check for $27,000 to Richland County when she knew the account she was drawing on had insufficient funds. Investigators say she provided a false explanation to the county to conceal that fact.

HAPPENING NOW: A bond hearing for Richland County Council member Dalhi Myers. The State Grand Jury issued a 24-count indictment against Myers for misconduct in office, embezzlement, use of campaign funds for personal use and more. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/zmTN1zSr6N — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) December 18, 2020

Finally prosecutors say she used money from her campaign account to pay a company to pay personal and business debts that came from a contract between her business, Myers Business Lawyers, LLC and LexisNexis.

Myers was first elected to Richland County Council in 2016 representing District 10. She lost her primary in June and her term in office was set to expire within weeks.

Following the indictment, SC Gov. Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-76, suspending Myers from office, and appointing Cheryl D. English to replace her as the seat representing District 10.