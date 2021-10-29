‘That person was our son’: Parents outraged Dallas-Fire Rescue employee took photo of lifeless victim at crime scene

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed a member of their organization took a photo of Justin Dixon's lifeless body that ended up in the hands of several people in Oak Lawn.

It’s now been six weeks since someone shot and killed Justin Dixon outside an apartment complex in Dallas.

Now, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed a member of their organization took a photo of Dixon’s lifeless body that ended up in the hands of several people in Oak Lawn – civilians who have nothing to do with the police investigation.

“As a parent, it’s just horrifying,” Dixon’s dad, David said. “That person was our son. My wife and I’s second child. And he was loved.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue has not confirmed the name of the employee involved. The department said it cannot give much detail about personnel matters, but said the person who took the photo has been disciplined and remains employed.

“To me, it’s just horrifying that somebody would go to that extreme to let somebody else see the horrificness [sic] of a crime scene,” David said. “I wonder if he was gasping for air when they were there taking photos.”

It’s been the toughest month of David’s life. Dixon was his youngest son.

“It’s a hole in your heart,” David said. “Every day you wake up wondering if you’re in a nightmare or not.”

“There’s no words to explain the pain that one experiences,” he said. “You miss your child every day.”

Now, the Dixon’s face more pain after learning news that their son was photographed at the scene where he died.